Current Falcons rumors claim the team has a backup plan in place if the team can't hire Bill Belichick

The head coaching carousel this offseason is one of the most talked about situations in sports right now. There are currently seven vacant positions available and the Atlanta Falcons are one of them. The rumor mill suggests the franchise is all-in on Bill Belichick, however, it sounds like the front office has a backup plan just in case.

The Falcons are possibly considering the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris as the head coaching hire if they can't land Belichick, per Mike Florio on NBC. Nothing is set in stone, as it sounds like Florio is simply suggesting this idea.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio suggests that Raheem Morris, the Los Angeles Rams DC, is a name to keep an eye on for the Atlanta Falcons job if Bill Belichick ends up not being in play. pic.twitter.com/63ufIMycFj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 15, 2024

So far, the Falcons are the only franchise truly linked to Bill Belichick. Everything else has been a rumor or speculation. But that may change quickly, as speculation is the seat is hot for Dallas Cowboys' head coach, Mike McCarthy. Many believe Jerry Jones is potentially interested in hiring Belichick. If that's the case, Atlanta could find themselves in a bidding war.

With that said, it's widely believed that Raheem Morris is a great coaching candidate. He's highly regarded throughout the league and it feels like it's time for him to become a head coach. If the Falcons‘ view Morris as their backup plan, then the organization is putting itself in a good spot for next season.

The NFL rumor mill is only going to pick up steam in the coming days. Depending on what some of these playoff teams want to do, there could be more head coaching vacancies soon. If that's the case, then this might just be the crazies offseason yet.