The head coaching carousel this offseason is one of the most talked about situations in sports right now. There are currently seven vacant positions available and the Atlanta Falcons are one of them. The rumor mill suggests the franchise is all-in on Bill Belichick, however, it sounds like the front office has a backup plan just in case.

The Falcons are possibly considering the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris as the head coaching hire if they can't land Belichick, per Mike Florio on NBC. Nothing is set in stone, as it sounds like Florio is simply suggesting this idea.

So far, the Falcons are the only franchise truly linked to Bill Belichick. Everything else has been a rumor or speculation. But that may change quickly, as speculation is the seat is hot for Dallas Cowboys' head coach, Mike McCarthy. Many believe Jerry Jones is potentially interested in hiring Belichick. If that's the case, Atlanta could find themselves in a bidding war.

RECOMMENDED
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy looking sad/disappointed and in background, NE Patriots' Bill Belichick with exaggerated eyes emoji looking at McCarthy.
Cowboys' brutal playoff fails under Mike McCarthy will add fuel to Bill Belichick rumors

Jimmy Wright ·

Mike McCarthy, Patriots, Packers, Cowboys, Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick now the betting favorite to replace Mike McCarthy after Cowboys' collapse

Jackson Stone ·

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy looking sad, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looking mad, and please in the background and smaller than McCarthy and Jones, please put image of Patriots coach Bill Belichick with a hoodie on like this please.
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy sparks firing calls, Bill Belichick buzz with epic playoff fail

Jimmy Wright ·

With that said, it's widely believed that Raheem Morris is a great coaching candidate. He's highly regarded throughout the league and it feels like it's time for him to become a head coach. If the Falcons‘ view Morris as their backup plan, then the organization is putting itself in a good spot for next season.

The NFL rumor mill is only going to pick up steam in the coming days. Depending on what some of these playoff teams want to do, there could be more head coaching vacancies soon. If that's the case, then this might just be the crazies offseason yet.