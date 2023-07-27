The Cleveland Browns made a big move in the 2022 offseason by trading for Deshaun Watson, one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. However, Watson's first season with the Browns was a disappointment. Recall that the team went 7-10 and Watson struggled to produce at the level he had in previous years. As we look ahead to the 2023 NFL season, fantasy football players are left wondering: what is Deshaun Watson's fantasy football outlook for the upcoming season? In this article, we will take a deep dive into Watson's potential as a fantasy quarterback. We'll see if he can bounce back from a disappointing 2022 campaign.

Deshaun Watson's 2022 Season

Deshaun Watson's 2022 season with the Browns was a disappointment. He struggled with turnovers, throwing five interceptions in just six games, and his completion percentage of 58.2 percent was the lowest of his career. Additionally, the Browns' offensive line struggled to protect Watson. He was sacked 20 times in those six contests. All of these factors contributed to Watson finishing far from the top tier of QBs in fantasy football in 2022. That's a far cry from his usual top-10 status. However, there is optimism for Watson's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season. Some analysts believe it was an indication that his play had declined. However, a good number are also hopeful that his performance in 2022 was just a bump in the road.

The Browns are making changes to their offense to maximize Watson's potential. They have added wide receivers Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman to give Watson more weapons to work with. Although not at their best in 2022, the Browns' offensive line remains in the top tier on paper. It certainly has the potential to regain its status as one of the league's elite units. The team is also building a new offensive scheme around Watson. This could lead to a more dynamic and productive offense in 2023. However, there is a cautionary note about the Browns' history of not meeting expectations. In Watson's first season with the team, they averaged just 16.3 points per game in his six games. This history of disappointment raises concerns about whether Watson and the offense can truly take a step forward in 2023.

Deshaun Watson first touchdown in over 700 days.pic.twitter.com/GEsc0L0UCx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2022

Deshaun Watson's Fantasy Football Outlook for 2023

Despite his struggles in 2022, there are reasons to be optimistic about Watson's fantasy football outlook for 2023. Again, the Browns have made some significant additions to their offense, including trading for Moore and drafting Tillman. Moore was solid for the New York Jets last season with 446 receiving yards on 37 catches. He should be a good WR2 behind Amari Cooper. Tillman, meanwhile, has WR1 potential. Last year, he had just 417 yards on 47 catches but in 2021 he put up over 1,000 yards on 64 receptions. These additions should give Watson more weapons to work with and help him improve his 2022 numbers.

Additionally, Watson has shown in the past that he is capable of producing at an elite level in fantasy football. In 2019, he finished as the QB4 in fantasy, throwing for over 3,800 yards and 26 touchdowns while also rushing for 7 touchdowns. If he can return to that production level in 2023, he would be a steal for fantasy football players who draft him.

Of course, there are also reasons to be cautious about Watson's fantasy football outlook for 2023. He is coming off a down year, and there are still questions about his legal situation and whether he will be able to play an entire season. Additionally, the Browns' offensive line is still a concern, as they did not make any significant upgrades in the offseason.

Team Outlook

The Cleveland Browns' offensive prospects for the 2023 NFL season are a mix of optimism and caution. The team has made significant improvements, adding Moore and Tillman to bolster Deshaun Watson's supporting cast in the passing game. Nick Chubb is also still around as the best running back on the planet. And of course, there's Amari Cooper, who actually had a solid first season in Cleveland. He put up 1,160 yards on 78 catches with a career-high 9 touchdowns in 2022. With their first Deshaun Watson season done, the Browns can finally feel more ready to see what they've got.

Looking Ahead

Despite his diminishing popularity, Deshaun Watson emerges as a promising fantasy football steal. Towards the end of 2022, Cleveland's quarterback displayed modest improvement, providing a glimmer of optimism. Strengthening his case are offseason additions to the receiving corps and a formidable offensive line. However, 2022 marked a low point for him in key metrics, including attempts per game, completion rate, yards per attempt, and touchdown rate. Additionally, over four years, play caller Kevin Stefanski has never deployed pass plays more than 54 percent of the time. Despite these warning signs, Watson remains a solid candidate for a rebound season. He is aided by a supportive cast that can deliver competitive numbers. If he goes off the board at around No. 10 or No. 11, that should be just right.

Deshaun Watson's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season is a topic of much debate among fantasy football players. While there are reasons to be optimistic about his potential, there are also reasons to be cautious. Ultimately, it will come down to whether Watson can bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season and whether the Browns can give him the support he needs to succeed. If he can return to his 2019 form, he will be a top-10 fantasy quarterback once again. However, if he struggles again in 2023, he could be a bust for fantasy football players who draft him.