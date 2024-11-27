The Carolina Panthers may be just 3-8, but Bryce Young is beginning to play at a more consistent level. Young was benched early in the season. However, he has been starting in recent action. In fact, Young went 21-35 through the air with 263 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 30-27 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Carolina's head coach Dave Canales said he was “proud” of Young.

“I’m just proud of Bryce, the way he’s handled all this and the way that he’s progressed on a weekly basis,” Canales said, via Myles Simmons of nbcsports.com. “Each week there’s been improvement in the things that he’s doing. As the quarterback, to have a moment in the locker room where you can share your heart, you can share where you’re at with all of it. I think it’s important that the guys continue to connect that way, and the guys responded positively.”

So is Bryce Young the Panthers quarterback of the future?

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently admitted that Young has given the Panthers “something to think about.” However, Fowler later added that Young is not a lock to be the quarterback of the future in Carolina.

“But if Carolina believes it can replace Young with better talent in 2025, it will,” Fowler wrote for ESPN.

Young is a former first overall pick. At just 23 years old, he has time to get back on track. Overall, he has thrown for five touchdowns and 1,083 yards. He did not play well earlier in the season, but Young is beginning to develop consistency.

The remainder of the season will be important for Bryce Young. If he can finish the 2024 campaign strong then perhaps the Panthers will feel confident in making him their QB1 in 2025. If Young struggles, however, Carolina will have a difficult decision to make.