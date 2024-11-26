Despite the 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young earned the respect of his coaching staff and players by showing his talents on the field. As there will continue to be questions if Young is the future of the Panthers, head coach Dave Canales spoke about how he was impressed by his quarterback Monday during a press conference.

Panthers' Dave Canales explains why he is “proud” of Bryce Young

In the loss to Kansas City, Young completed 21 of 35 pass attempts and threw for 263 yards to go along with one touchdown pass, leading the team to six scoring drives. Canales would say Monday that he is “proud” of Young and the development he has done each week of the current season, according to NBC Sports.

“I’m just proud of Bryce, the way he’s handled all this and the way that he’s progressed on a weekly basis,” Canales said. “Each week there’s been improvement in the things that he’s doing. As the quarterback, to have a moment in the locker room where you can share your heart, you can share where you’re at with all of it. I think it’s important that the guys continue to connect that way, and the guys responded positively.”

“I think that in general the message is, ‘This is the brand of football that we can play.’ On top of that, it’s like, ‘OK, now let’s get back to work and see what did we miss out there? I felt like there was a lot of meat left on the bone.’ So, while it shows when you play a version of football where you can be competitive, especially against one of the league’s best teams right now, it’s still got to be about the finish. So, it was a good moment for the guys to connect. All the guys to a man had that mixed feeling of being sick that this was an opportunity missed and also to know like we are continuing to improve on a weekly basis, which has been our goal.”

Panthers' Bryce Young “took advantage” of the opportunity given

Young has earned the start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week in the hopes of building off a performance that showed the 23-year-old comfortable in the pocket against a tough Chiefs defense. There is no doubt that it's been a rollercoaster of a season for Young as he's been through being benched for Andy Dalton earlier.

Canales would go on to say that Young “took advantage” of the opportunity given, which is a positive sign for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

“Bryce just took advantage of another opportunity,” Canales said. “A great week of preparation by the whole group. It was great to have [Adam] Thielen back out there. It was great to have David Moore step in with Jalen [Coker] down. So, I saw some good trust factors and some growth in terms of just the chemistry in the pass game that came alive for us in some critical areas.”

At any rate, the Panthers are still 3-8 on the season but look to finish out the season with some positive momentum, which starts next Sunday against Tampa Bay.