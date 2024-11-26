In one of the most surprising battles of Week 12 in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers pushed the Kansas City Chiefs to the limit but ultimately fell short, losing 30-27.

Down 27-19 with 3:31 left in the fourth quarter, the Panthers forced a Chiefs punt, gaining excellent field position at Kansas City's 49-yard line. Second-year quarterback Bryce Young, who arguably played his best career game on Sunday, went 2-for-4 on the drive, which ended with a Chuba Hubbard one-yard touchdown run. However, a failed two-point conversion kept Carolina from tying the game. The Chiefs held off the Panthers with a field goal on the ensuing drive, extending their lead to three points.

It was a valiant effort by the Panthers, who went toe-to-toe with the reigning Super Bowl champions. As the game concluded, praise poured in for the team, especially Young, who had faced heavy criticism earlier this season and was even benched after the first two games.

After the game, Panthers head coach Dave Canales spoke highly of Young’s growth since reclaiming the starting job a few weeks ago.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t have to make any statements; he’s making it for himself,” Canales said via the team’s website. “He’s continued to show us the progress we’re looking for. It’s just all of it. It’s just all the things that he continues to grow, take advantage of opportunities, and lead. Another great week of practice in terms of just pushing the guys and really being the voice out there—all the things. So all those things are stuff that I’m proud about, just the way that he’s continuing to grow.”

Bryce Young's numbers since returning to start for Panthers

Since returning to the starting lineup, Young has thrown for 560 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception across three games, earning a passer rating of 85.4.

While those numbers are much better than his previous performances, in that span, none of those are even in the top half in the NFL. He's 22nd in completions, 25th in completion percentage and 24th in yards.

If you're a Panthers fan—or part of the organization—you have to be encouraged by Young's progression, especially given the significant assets Carolina traded to select him No. 1 overall last year. However, it’s worth approaching the optimism with a dose of caution.

Bryce Young, Panthers have faced lesser competition recently

Context matters in evaluating NFL quarterbacks, and while no game in this league is easy, the quality of competition can heavily influence perception. Since Young’s return, the Panthers have gone 2-1. His performance against the Chiefs was particularly impressive, as Kansas City boasts the league’s fifth-ranked total defense. Young posted a season-high 263 passing yards in the effort.

However, the two games prior to Kansas City came against weaker defenses. In his return against the Saints, Young threw for 171 yards with one touchdown and one interception—his only turnover since coming back. New Orleans ranks 31st in total defense, 29th in passing defense, and 20th in scoring defense. Despite those favorable conditions, Carolina escaped with a one-point win.

The following week, in an overtime victory against the Giants, Young managed only 126 passing yards and one touchdown. Though New York's defense is stronger than the Saints, ranking 17th in total defense and 4th against the pass, it still marked a relatively underwhelming performance.

Young's showing against Kansas City remains a positive step forward, but tougher competition looms in the Panthers’ remaining games, offering him a chance to further prove himself. He'll once again get the start against the Buccaneers in Week 13.

Is there a better option in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Panthers currently hold the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a spot that could change depending on how they finish the season. If they remain in the top five, they could consider selecting a quarterback. History suggests that any team picking in the top five at least entertains the idea, as a high draft pick often reflects issues at the quarterback position.

If Carolina’s coaching staff identifies a prospect they believe is an upgrade, it would be prudent to consider taking a quarterback. This could also create an opportunity to trade Young, recouping assets while resetting at the position.

It’s worth noting that Young was not Canales’ choice; he was selected under former head coach Frank Reich. If Canales determines by season’s end that Young isn’t the answer, he may push for a quarterback of his own choosing. Stability has been elusive in Carolina, particularly at head coach, but Canales will undoubtedly aim to solidify his position. Part of doing so could mean moving on from an inherited quarterback to find one that aligns with his vision.