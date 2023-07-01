Most NFL fans agree that Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver to play in the NFL. The eye test and the stats show that: Rice was one of the most dominant pass catchers in the league. He has many seemingly unbreakable records that stand until today. However, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star WR Mike Evans has his eyes set on one Jerry Rice record, per Ari Alexander.

Buccaneers' Mike Evans: “I think about it. It’s right there, so I’m going to definitely try to get that. I’m already one of one right now. I hope I can pass the great Jerry Rice and his record. Obviously nobody will pass his records — probably like ever total. But that 1,000-yard streak record would be cool to have.”

Ever since his arrival in 2014, Evans has been consistently one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The Buccaneers wide receiver has tallied nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since his rookie year. That's a truly impressive feat, especially considering some of the QB's he's played with during that time. Yes, he had Tom Brady for three years, but he also had Jameis Winston and Mike Glennon under center at some point.

While Evans' record is impressive, it's still two seasons short of Jerry Rice's record. Rice has eleven 1,000-yard seasons under his belt: a testament to his continued excellence throughout his career. If the Buccaneers star wants to keep up with Rice's pace, he'll need to continue producing for the next two years.

Can it be done? That's a question only the Buccaneers can answer. Unlike the last few seasons, Brady won't be under center for Tampa Bay. Instead, it's Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask that will be sharing QB duties for the team. The tricky thing about wide receiver records is that it's not a solo effort from the WR. Will Evans continue his quest to conquer Mt. Rice?