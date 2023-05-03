Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Tom Brady retiring, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been focused on rebuilding their quarterback room. Tampa Bay’s first order of business was signing Baker Mayfield. But even with Mayfield in place, the Buccaneers don’t appear to be finished adding at QB.

Tampa Bay signed Mayfield to a one-year contract worth up to $8.5 million this offseason. They still have former high draft pick Kyle Trask on the roster. However, replacing Brady is no easy task. And Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht is still looking for more options, he said on 95.3 WDAE radio.

“Right now we like the competition that’s going on with Baker and Kyle, couldn’t be happier with how it’s going right now, just both of them getting ready to go into training camp,” Licht said.

“But we do have a plan,” Licht continued. We probably would like to bring in a vet. Just somebody that has been there, done that and can be in that room with that. Not necessarily somebody that we think is going to take over the competition. But somebody that can just add to that room. We’ve got a few options in mind.”

Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has plenty of NFL experience, making 69 starts. However, he has gone just 31-38 as a starter, throwing for 16,2888 yards, 102 touchdowns and 64 touchdowns.

Kyle Trask on the other hand has just nine passing attempts in his NFL while. While Tampa Bay took the QB in the second-round of the 2021 NFL, he’s yet to get a true opportunity with the Bucs.

When Week 1 rolls around, it’ll likely be Mayfield or Trask under center. Since Tampa went out and signed Mayfield, he is the presumed starter. However, even with Mayfield in place, a new QB could soon be joining the Buccaneers.