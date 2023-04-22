Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

In just the blink of an eye, the Trey Lance era might be ending already for the San Francisco 49ers. The emergence of Brock Purdy as a potential option has apparently made the team think twice about the third overall pick. They are reportedly fielding trade calls about Lance. Now, we seem to know two of these teams: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts have reached out to the San Francisco 49ers regarding QB Trey Lance.”

It makes sense why the Buccaneers and the Colts are gunning for a Trey Lance trey: both teams BADLY need a franchise QB. The Bucs have Baker Mayfield as their stopgap option, and Indy has… Sam Ehlinger? The 49ers rookie could potentially be a project that either team wants to embark on. After all, the results if they’re successful is a potential Super Bowl window.

Will the 49ers go ahead and trade Trey Lance, though? Quite frankly, that doesn’t seem to be likely. For one, most of the reports around Lance indicate that San Francisco is just listening to offers. They are not actively shopping the QB: rather, they’re doing due diligence by listening to trade offers. 49ers QBs have a weird history of being injured. They would surely want Lance to still be around in case Purdy falls off a cliff or gets injured again.

As for the Bucs and the Colts, both teams might be looking to the NFL Draft to solve their QB woes if Lance isn’t traded. Indy has an easier time picking a QB: the chaos at the top of the draft means that a top prospect like CJ Stroud could fall to them at number 4. As for Tampa Bay… they might need to wait for Caleb Williams next season.