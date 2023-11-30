Panthers legend Cam Newton says that hiring Bill Belichick is a 'win-win-win' solution after Frank Reich's firing earlier this week

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich was fired on Sunday night by owner David Tepper just 11 games into his tenure as the head of the NFC South squad. The move came after the Panthers lost to the Tennessee Titans 17-10 in Week 12 to drop them to 1-10 on the season.

Now, Panthers legend Cam Newton thinks that the answer to all of Carolina's problems is Bill Belichick, according to his conversation with Barstool Sports' Dan Katz:

Says the former Panthers and Patriots quarterback, “Knowing what I do know, he's hoping that he can land Bill Belichick,” Newton said. “That, right there, would be a win-win-win-win for David Tepper.”

Newton also pointed out that “Tepper would give him everything that he would need,” which would likely be enticing to Belichick as he attempts to prove himself with a team other than the New England Patriots. Of course, that all depends on if both parties went their separate directions after the season.

While the idea of New England moving on from Belichick may have once seemed outlandish, there has been plenty of speculation this is his final season with the Patriots.