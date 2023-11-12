Could the seat of Bill Belichick so hot right now that he's already on the path of divorce with the Patriots?

It is hard to imagine the New England Patriots not being coached by Bill Belichick, but rumors have already started making their rounds about a looming breakup between the legendary football tactician and one of the most successful franchises in NFL history.

Such a breakup would cause massive waves across the NFL, and while it doesn't seem like it is going to happen very soon, there is growing belief among some people that the split will take place once all is said and done in the 2023 NFL campaign, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“Speculation continues to grow about the end of the partnership between the Patriots and Belichick. In talking to those who have spent time around the Patriots organization and understand the dynamics between team owner Robert Kraft and Belichick, I don’t expect anything to be determined with so much season remaining. But if people I talk to had to bet, their money is on a mutual parting of the ways at the end of the season.”

The Patriots have simply not been the same since Tom Brady left the franchise in 2019. New England made the playoffs once since, but the consistency and the fear factor the Patriots brandished for the most part of the previous two decades have greatly diminished over the last few years. So far in the 2023 NFL season, New England is only 2-7, with wins coming so few and far between.

All that being said, it is still mind-boggling to even think about Belichick and the Patriots going their separate ways.