The NFL owners meetings are taking place Monday and plenty of rumors have surfaced in result. Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke on one rumor in particular surrounding a potential trade for Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, reports Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino.

Brandon Beane pumped the brakes on the DeAndre Hopkins rumors today in Phoenix. “Social media is social media, don’t take that too far. … Our name gets thrown into a lot of things, sometimes we’ve done 1% (of what’s been reported).” Beane said team isn’t out on OBJ, either. pic.twitter.com/ESXsIgKpVe — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 27, 2023

“We’re always going to look for talent, and so, we’re going to look at anything and everything. Our name gets thrown in the hat of a lot things, and we’ve done 1%, one person made one call and they looped us in and we offered them a contract. It’s funny sometimes, but that’s as far as I can go into it, he’s on another team.”

Beane took the typical deflective approach to the question, neither confirming or denying the rumor but ensuring that the Bills are doing everything to improve. It’s no question that pairing wide receivers Hopkins and Stefon Diggs would be quite the improvement for an already pretty stout wide receiver corps.

Hopkins has been mentioned in trade talks all off-season as the 30-year-old prepares for his 11th season in the NFL. He was suspended for the first six games last year for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, but still posted solid numbers on the campaign.

Appearing in nine games, Hopkins had 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns. Over a 17 game season, these numbers would pace for 121 receptions, 1,354 yards and five to six touchdowns. This would have netted him a career-high in receptions and around his typical yardage count.

The Buffalo Bills would love to add a weapon of these caliber numbers to quarterback Josh Allen’s arsenal. Brandon Beane suggests that little evidence exists to predict DeAndre Hopkins ending up a Buffalo Bill.