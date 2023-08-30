There have been some reports questioning whether or not Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will play during the 2023 season. Murray is recovering from an ACL injury which has led to the uncertainty. A source close to the situation told ESPN's Josh Weinfuss that Murray will play in 2023 though.

“There's been quite a bit of chatter about the possibility of Kyler Murray not playing at all this season. ‘He's playing,' a source familiar with the situation told me. When Murray returns, however, is the question,” Weinfuss shared.

The Cardinals have made a plethora of head-scratching moves in recent weeks. This has led many to believe Arizona may be ready to tank. Although this isn't guaranteed, potentially getting a top pick in next year's draft surely appeals to Arizona. Still, Kyler Murray may end up returning at some point during the 2023 campaign regardless of the team's direction.

Cardinals: Kyler Murray expected to play in 2023

Murray, a two-time Pro Bowler, was limited to just 11 games in 2022. He ultimately threw for 2,368 yards to go along with 14 passing touchdowns. He added 418 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Murray's versatility is impressive, and he's continued to improve. He's still only 26-years old as well, meaning it would not be surprising to see Murray continue to develop as a superstar.

He's currently focusing on returning from his injury. Kyler Murray is the franchise QB for Arizona and is expected to lead the charge for years to come.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Cardinals and Murray as they are made available.