The New York Giants are expected to be sellers at the 2024 trade deadline, and several teams are monitoring some of their assets. However, while the Giants may be active in the next week, they might not trade away Azeez Ojulari and Darius Slayton as many predicted them to.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Giants will reportedly hold onto Ojulari and Slayton unless they receive a big offer for either player, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Both players are on expiring contracts but New York is now considering giving both an extension in the offseason.

Ojulari is the player most believed the Giants would move at the deadline given the interest he has acquired with his recent play. Since Kayvon Thibodeaux went down with a wrist injury, Ojulari has thrived and is 10th in the NFL with six sacks on the year despite starting just three games. Rival executives believed that Ojulari would be available with Thibodeaux eligible to return the game after the deadline but his recent success no longer has him priced as an affordable target.

Slayton has been in trade conversations for several years as an above-average receiver who would be valuable to any team as a deep threat. As the longest-tenured receiver on the Giants' roster, Slayton has been in and out of the rotation but has been a starter more often than not. Since Malik Nabers suffered a concussion in Week 4, Slayton has been the Giants' leading receiver.

Giants carry 2-6 record into Week 9

With one game remaining until the 2024 trade deadline on Nov. 5, the Giants are staring down the pipe of another lost season. Following their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 8, New York is now just 2-6 and tied for the second-worst record in the NFL.

The way their season is currently going, the Giants are almost definitely on track to miss the playoffs for a second straight year after a 9-7-1 season in 2022 led to a Wild Card berth. Changes are sure to come in East Rutherford, but head coach Brian Daboll appears content to ride out Daniel Jones at quarterback despite heavy criticism of the quarterback's level of play.

The Giants have two games remaining until their bye week and return home for Week 9. They will take on the Washington Commanders in a rematch of their Week 2 meeting, one that Washington won 21-18. Even with the Commanders holding first place in the NFC East, the game is a winnable one for New York, who feasibly would have taken the first matchup if kicker Graham Gano had not suffered an injury on the opening kickoff.