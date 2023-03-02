With new General Manager Monti Ossenfort and new head coach Jonathan Gannon, the Arizona Cardinals are entering an entirely new era. That era could start with the Cardinals setting off some fireworks atop the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals are open to trading the No. 3 overall pick, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. With so much QB intrigue in this year’s class, Arizona could look to capitalize and move their pick to a quarterback needy team. Even if quarterbacks go first and second, a team could move up to the Cardinals’ pick if they fall in love with an available QB.

If a team comes calling for that third overall pick, the Cardinals seem prepared to engage in trade talks. Arizona is in a position to shake up the early portions of this year’s draft.

Monti Ossenfort is walking into a bit of uncertainty with the Cardinals. Not only is quarterback Kyler Murray poised to miss the start of the season as he recovers from an ACL injury. But Arizona is coming off a season where they struggled mightily on both sides of the ball.

Arizona ranked 21st in total defense, allowing 348.9 yards per game. They were even worse on offense, ranking 22nd by averaging 323.5 yards per game.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon is now tasked with helping turn the Cardinals around. However, it’s clear that Arizona has needs at multiple positions both on offense and defense. As the Cardinals look to improve, they could look to move down in the draft, adding more resources to their overall roster re-tooling.