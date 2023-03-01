The 2022 season for the Arizona Cardinals was a flop. Kyler Murray tore his ACL and the squad ended 4-13. The club now enters the 2023 NFL Offseason with a lot of issues to work out. There are undoubtedly bold choices that need to be made, including possible trades. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Cardinals must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL offseason.

Following the disappointing 2022 season of the Cardinals, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim were fired. They were replaced by Jonathan Gannon, the former defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Monti Ossenfort, the former director of player personnel of the Tennessee Titans. The new duo is tasked with improving the team’s roster during the NFL offseason. This is especially after finishing 21st in offense and 31st in defense. Additionally, they face the challenge of not knowing when their $230 million quarterback, Kyler Murray, will be available. However, despite Murray’s absence, the team has the opportunity to make significant changes to the franchise. Trading for certain players could be atop their to-do list.

Let’s look at the two players for whom the Cardinals must trade this offseason.

2. DT Trysten Hill

The Cardinals are in need of more defensive line depth, especially after Rashard Lawrence’s injury last season. Trysten Hill, a former second-round pick from UCF who has been buried on the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive depth chart due to the abundance of talent up front, could be a solution. Hill has only played 346 snaps in four seasons and may be seeking a team where he can get more playing time. As Hill has yet to produce at a high level in the NFL, the draft capital required to acquire him should be relatively low, perhaps just a Day Three pick. Although Hill may not be as flashy as some other options, he could help address the team’s current need for depth and be an affordable addition.

1. WR Zay Flowers

The Cardinals are open to trading veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. Such a move would give the Cardinals more financial flexibility, with potential cap savings of $8.15 million before June 1 or $19.45 million after that date. Despite turning 31 in May, Hopkins had an impressive 2022 season with 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in just nine games. Given this, the Cardinals could command valuable capital in return, with a first-rounder as the ideal. Since Hopkins’ no-trade clause has been voided, the Cardinals have greater flexibility to leverage the market and build for the future. While Hopkins has been instrumental in Kyler Murray’s development, flipping him for draft picks could be a wise move for the team’s long-term success.

This ROUTE by Zay Flowers 😳 The Boston College WR is one of the best route runners in this year’s NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/hBsVYMzb8d — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 19, 2023

The Baltimore Ravens could be a potential trading partner for the Cardinals if they decide to trade Hopkins. Keep in mind that the Ravens have a significant need for a reliable receiver. The Ravens ended last season with Demarcus Robinson as their top receiver, which is unacceptable for star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Hopkins would be a significant upgrade for the Ravens. If the Ravens manage to retain Jackson, it would indicate that they’re still in “win now” mode. That means trading for Hopkins could improve their chances of returning to the postseason. In exchange for Hopkins, the Cardinals could potentially receive Baltimore’s No. 22 pick. They could use that to select Boston College wideout Zay Flowers. Flowers is a promising prospect who had 200 catches, including 12 touchdowns, in four seasons at BC. He could line up in the slot and make things easier for Murray when he comes back.