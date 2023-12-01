The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly expected to "clean house" at the conclusion of this frustrating season.

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are not having a great 2023-24 NFL season so far. The Chargers currently sit in fourth place in the AFC West division with a lowly record of 4-7, and although Herbert has continued to show flashes of brilliance throughout the new campaign, that hasn't stopped his team from finding creative ways to lose close games seemingly on a weekly basis, which has put pressure on the front office to make some moves, and in a hurry.

One person who has found himself as a constant target for criticism is Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who has made some questionable decisions both in terms of playcalling and personnel this season that some fans have blamed at least partially for the team's struggles.

Staley's future recently got a cloud hung over it when it was reported that the “sense around the league” is that Los Angeles will clean house after this season's conclusion, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic on FS1's The Herd (via Alex Insdorf). Cleaning house, at least in the NFL world, typically starts with the head coach, although it's important to know that these are purely speculatory reports at this point.

Most recently, the Chargers found themselves battling back in a close game against the Baltimore Ravens before ultimately faltering down the stretch with a late Ravens touchdown. The Chargers will have a great opportunity to get back in the win column the next time they take the field, against the New England Patriots on December 3 in Foxborough.