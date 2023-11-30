Things are looking dicey for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen ahead of Week 13 after he missed practice again on Thursday.

In a season that seems to be slipping into irrelevance for the Los Angeles Chargers, wide receiver Keenan Allen has been a constant bright spot. So of course, even now that's in question after Thursday's injury report.

Allen missed his second straight day of practice because of a quad injury, per ESPN's Field Yates. That's officially a concerning sign for Allen's potential availability for Week 13's matchup versus the New England Patriots.

To add insult to injury, the scare comes in the midst of a scorching run for Allen. He's produced three 100+ yard receiving games in his last three tries, posting a whopping 35-397-3 statline since Week 10.

Of course, since this is the Chargers, his team has gone 0-3 in those games.

At 4-7, the Chargers now sit alone in last place in the AFC West. They have lost three games in a row entering Week 13. And the offense has revolved largely around QB Justin Herbert working his magic with Allen, since the other skill players on L.A. have been non-factors.

Bad to worse for Chargers?

It's borderline depressing to imagine what kind of offense Herbert will be trying to lead on Sunday if Allen is forced to miss time. The Bolts are already down their number-two wide receiver after Mike Williams hit the IR earlier in the season.

Quentin Johnson, a 2023 first-round draft pick, has been a major disappointment for the Chargers so far in his rookie season. He's been plagued by drops and has hit the 50-yard mark just once this season. Jalen Guyton came off IR at the beginning of November and has yet to make an impact.

Even the reliable Austin Ekeler has disappointed this season, to the point that in each of the last two games, Herbert was actually the team's leading rusher.

The Chargers scored 20 points in Week 11 and 10 in Week 12. That was with Keenan Allen putting up dominant numbers. If he doesn't suit up on Sunday, this offense will be tough to watch, even with Herbert at the helm.