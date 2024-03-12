Chase Young did not have the San Francisco 49ers stint he hoped for during the 2023-24 season. Yet, he contributed to the San Francisco's Super Bowl runner-up finish. Now, Young is eyeing the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints in free agency.
Chase Young has a plethora of free agency options
Young added the Titans to his list of options after scheduling visits with the Panthers and Saints, per NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. It will be interesting to see where he lands after his up-and-down season.
In 2023-24, Young garnered 25 total tackles and 7.5 sacks across 16 games split between the Washington Commanders and the 49ers. The Commanders originally drafted Young with the second overall pick in the 2020 Draft. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors in 2021.
However, Young experienced a brutal knee injury in the middle of his second season and has not been the same. Nevertheless, he is healthy and after getting experience with San Francisco, he is ready to take his game to the next level.
The Panthers are the team on Chase Young's list that needs the most defensive help. Carolina struggled to stop opposing offenses in 2023-24, given they finished the season with a mere 2-15 record.
In addition, Tennessee could use help after finishing the year at 6-11. On the other hand, the Saints boasted a respectable 9-8 record but could not reach the NFL Playoffs.
It would be great to see Chase Young stay in San Francisco, but the team might prioritize other needs in free agency. Seeing where the 24-year-old DE lands amid numerous options will be interesting.