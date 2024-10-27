The San Francisco 49ers have been dealing with injuries to their key players since the season started, but they're not looking to make a trade, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“I'm not so sure they make a trade. Obviously, they're going to explore, but the 49ers really like the receivers they have on the roster,” Rapoport said. “Ricky Pearsall is now playing, Deebo Samuel should be back today. Georgia Kittle, dealing with an injury, he also should be back. This may be a situation for the 49ers, stick with what's already in their locker room.”

In Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brandon Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury, while Samuel left the game early after it was reported that he had pneumonia. It would make sense for the 49ers to explore some type of trade but with the possibility of Christian McCaffrey coming back after their bye week, there's belief that they should be good.

Christian McCaffrey eyeing a Week 10 return to the field

Christian McCaffrey hasn't suited up this season due to having Achilles tendinitis, but there's a good chance he'll be available after the bye week, according to Ian Rapoport.

“This might actually be the last game where Jordan Mason is the bellcow. The 49ers have a bye. Christian McCaffrey should start practicing. And there's a very good chance that McCaffrey is on the field November 10th for the 49ers' next game,” Rapoport said while speaking on Good Morning Football.

Mason has filled in nicely for McCaffrey, as he's second in rushing yards in the league behind Derrick Henry. The 49ers could still look to use Mason to bring McCaffrey along slowly while also making sure he doesn't have a heavy workload. Hopefully, the 49ers can get back on track as they get healthy and string together some wins.