The San Francisco 49ers are not having the 2024 season of their dreams. San Francisco is 3-4 heading into Week 8 and is firmly on the outside of the playoff picture right now. The 49ers have had their season knocked off course in part due to injuries. Thankfully, the team got a positive injury update on one of their best players.

The 49ers may be getting superstar running back Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup sooner rather than later, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. McCaffrey is poised to make a return during the second half of the regular season. In fact, sources within the organization feel good about McCaffrey's chances to start practicing during the team's Week 9 bye. Depending on how CMC responds to practice, it is possible that he could return for Week 10.

This would be a huge shot in the arm for a 49ers team that is ailing from multiple injuries on offense. Brandon Aiyuk suffered a knee injury against Kansas City and will miss the rest of the season. Deebo Samuel also left the game against the Chiefs and was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia.

Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who missed the first six weeks of the season after being shot during the offseason, did make his debut against the Chiefs.

The outlook for the 49ers could start turning optimistic if they have Samuel, McCaffrey, Pearsall, and Kittle on offense for the final stretch of the season.

49ers are rumored to be ‘aggressive' at trade deadline in an effort to save the season

There is one other way that the 49ers could increase their chances of winning in 2024. San Francisco could add talent to their roster at the trade deadline.

One NFL rumor suggests that the 49ers will be ‘aggressive' about adding talent ahead of the NFL's trade deadline on November 5th, per Dan Graziano.

Exactly how aggressive the 49ers could be, and which positions they would target, is currently unknown. However, wide receiver seems like an obvious position of need after losing Aiyuk for the season. San Francisco may feel the need to keep pace with other NFL superpowers who are bulking up their receiver rooms. For instance, the Jets added Davante Adams, the Bills brought in Amari Cooper, and the Chiefs traded for DeAndre Hopkins.

The 49ers may also want to bulk up their defense, though they are expected to get linebacker Dre Greenlaw back from an Achilles injury at some point.

Regardless, it seems that there will be plenty of trade activity at the NFL's trade deadline this season. 49ers fans should keep their eyes peeled over the next few weeks for potential moves.