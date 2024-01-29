Ben Johnson to the Commanders is heating up.

The Detroit Lions' surprising season came to an end with a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Now, the rumors will pick up again regarding Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson as both coordinators have been popular names in the head coaching cycle. The Washington Commanders appear to be the go-ahead favorite for Johnson, and Peter King confirmed even more in his latest segment of Football Morning In America.

‘The coaching/coaching-agent industry is sold that Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will get the Commanders’ job. Along with drafting a quarterback at No. 2 overall (or somewhere, if new GM Adam Peters trades out of two), Washington owner Josh Harris seems likely to bury the Dan Snyder Era once and for all with a new franchise quarterback, a QB-whisperer of a coach, and a progressive GM trained in the 49er way.'

Johnson has had multiple interviews this cycle, but the only remaining openings are the Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks. With the Lions season coming to an unfortunate end, it could mean the Commanders make it official with Johnson in the next week or so. For the Seahawks, Dan Quinn has been and still is a favorite for the job, but he also interviewed for the Commanders opening.

With the Super Bowl matchup set and two weeks before the final game of the NFL season, the head coaching market should come to an end. Of course, things can change at any moment, but all signs point to him getting his first head coaching job in Washington.