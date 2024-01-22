Will Dan Quinn get a second shot at becoming a head coach?

Over the previous two NFL offseason's, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has toyed with the idea of leaving America's Team multiple times. In 2022, Quinn interviewed with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants for their head coaching vacancies, and then last January, Quinn took part in interviews with the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, and once again, the Denver Broncos. And now that we've arrived at yet another offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, Dan Quinn's name is once again a popular one among franchises who have an opening at head coach.

The #Commanders plan to bring in #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn in for an in-person interview,” according to a source of ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler continued, saying, “Quinn will be busy, with plans to meet with the #Titans on Wednesday and the #Seahawks later this week.”

It's understandable that Quinn, even in a crowded field of potential head coaches that includes Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel, and many up and coming coordinators looking for their first head coaching gig, would be a candidate for any job that opened up. That's because everywhere Quinn has been, he's established a track record of winning at a high level.

Dan Quinn served two seasons as the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014. Yes, Quinn benefitted from walking into a role where an absolutely loaded-with-talent defense was already in place, but under Quinn, Seattle became an historically great defense and for the first time in franchise history, Super Bowl champions. In the Seahawks championship season, the Legion of Boom defense led the league in points allowed, yards allowed, and takeaways, becoming the first defense to accomplish this since the 1985 Chicago Bears.

From Seattle, Quinn went to Atlanta and served as the Falcons head coach for five and a half seasons. Quinn was 43-42 in Atlanta, but led the Falcons to their best season in franchise history in 2016, which included a Super Bowl LI appearance. After his tenure in Atlanta ended following an 0-5 start in the 2020 season, Dan Quinn returned to his defensive coordinator role, this time leading and developing a Cowboys defense that has, by various measures, been one of the best units each of the last three seasons.

The 53-year-old Quinn could decide he wants to remain with the Cowboys for another year, but with the Commanders, Titans and Seahawks all calling, it may be tough for him to turn down the opportunity to become a head coach for the third consecutive year.