The 2023 NFL Draft has been the biggest discussion all week after Aaron Rodgers finally got traded. However, one name is still on the market, and it is Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins’ name has circulated across many different teams, but it looks like it’s down to a two-man race of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. As it stands, there’s a very real chance that Hopkins gets traded during the draft, per PacMan Jones on the Pat McAfee Show.

What's going on with DHop.. "My source(s) just said that something might be happening with the Chiefs or the Bills"@REALPACMAN24 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Lrtc2Xl66Y — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2023

“My sources just said something might be happening with the Chiefs or the Bills.”

PacMan Jones also was the one to reveal five teams that interest in Hopkins a few weeks ago, so perhaps his source is right on the money here.

He also adds that it could happen Wednesday or Thursday night, so this will be something to watch during the first round.

If Hopkins goes to either the Bills or the Chiefs, that would be a massive addition for both teams and quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The Baltimore Ravens were a landing spot, although their deal with Odell Beckham Jr. might have taken them out of the running in the end, not to mention they are still working on a Lamar Jackson contract.

The compensation is a question mark, and he is on the wrong side of 30 and due a lot of money in 2023.

Nonetheless, all signs point to DeAndre Hopkins being traded sooner rather than later. The question is, will it be the Chiefs, Bills, or a surprise team?