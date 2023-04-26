Aaron Rodgers held his introductory press conference with the New York Jets on Wednesday, and he addressed Zach Wilson’s claim that he will make Rodgers’ life ‘hell in practice.’

“He’s going to make my life hell in practice. I’m going to make his life heaven off the field,” Aaron Rodgers said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Despite trading for Zach Wilson’s replacement in Aaron Rodgers, the Jets staff led by Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh still had good words to say about Wilson. The Jets are hoping to contend for a Super Bowl with Rodgers, and Rodgers said that himself in his introductory press conference as well.

If Rodgers lives up to his words, and makes Wilson’s life heaven off the field, then maybe staying with the Jets is a good situation for Wilson. He could learn from a veteran who is one of the best quarterbacks of the last decade, at least that is what the Jets staff has said after the trade was completed.

Despite the Green Bay Packers drafting Rodgers’ eventual replacement in Jordan Love, by all accounts, Rodgers and Love had a good relationship. Now, Jordan Love hopes to succeed following up Rodgers with the Packers, and the Jets hope to contend for a Super Bowl right away with Rodgers.

With Rodgers turning 40 in December, it is unknown whether or not he plans to play beyond the 2023 NFL season, so this upcoming season becomes an urgent one for the Jets. The defense is strong, the weapons are there, and they hope Rodgers is the one to lead them to a championship for the first time since Super Bowl III.