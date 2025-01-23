The Dallas Cowboys did not have a great 2024 campaign. Dallas finished the regular season 7-10 amid a season that featured plenty of adversity. The Cowboys parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy, leaving the organization searching for its next leader. Dallas invested a lot of time interviewing an internal candidate this week.

The Cowboys met with OC Brian Schottenheimer for more than five hours during a second head coaching interview this week, per NFL Network's Jane Slater. However, that does not mean the job is his.

Slater asked an informed source if a decision would be imminent or whether news could be expected today. That source said “nothing as of yet.”

It seems that the wait continues in Dallas.

Schottenheimer is very familiar with the team, since he was their offensive coordinator this season.

News of Schottenheimer's second interview first broke on Wednesday. Cowboys fans did not have a great reaction to the second interview on social media.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops.

The financial reason why Cowboys may hire Brian Schottenheimer as head coach

There is one way that Schottenheimer may have an advantage over other head coaching candidates.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested during a recent segment that cost could be a factor for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“And so if I were to try to explain why this interview makes some sense, I would say one, what you just said, there have been plenty of times when Brian Schottenheimer has been a hot head coaching candidate. He's got a really good resume, not just as an offensive coordinator, I know people look at the numbers, but as a leader and someone who can keep up the culture that the Cowboys have,” Rapoport said. “Familiarity would be there as well, for instance, if you are someone who likes Dak Prescott having a ton of success on offense, you'd have a lot of continuity and some similar offensive schemes before. And then look, I know we've talked about this Tom, but it's definitely a thought that for Jerry Jones, does he really want to pay top dollar for a head coach? This probably wouldn't be that; it's at least something the Cowboys are exploring and we'll see what direction they go.”

Schottenheimer could be Jones' backup plan as a head coach candidate.

Schottenheimer is already in the organization and has not received a lot of attention from other teams. He may be cheaper than other top-tier head coaching candidates.

He could be a nice insurance policy in case the Cowboys wait for a guy like Kellen Moore and end up not landing him.