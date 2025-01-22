As the Dallas Cowboys are still looking for their next head coach, they've made progress with one of their candidates, who happens to be in-house, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The Cowboys are planning to have a second interview with their own OC Brian Schottenheimer today, per me, Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater. After spending nearly four hours with Schottenheimer yesterday, Dallas brass sits down with him again.”

Schottenheimer is very familiar with the team, as he's been the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys for the last two seasons and originally joining in 2022 as a coaching analyst. If Schottenhemier is the next head coach, it'll be because of the chemistry he has with the offense and Dak Prescott.

Will Brian Schottenheimer be the Cowboys' next head coach?

It feels like all signs are pointing to Brian Schottenheimer being a top candidate for the head coaching job, and there were reports before his first interview that they had offered him the job, according to radio host Shan Shariff.

“Hearing an offer could be coming soon for Brian Schottenheimer,” Shariff wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Though it looks more and more as if Schottenheimer could be the choice, some fans are not too fond of the decision.

“If you really hire a guy who isn’t a good offensive coordinator to be head coach. I’m done,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Huge L. If we hire Schott over some of the other candidates for HC then I’ll be very inclined to not watch a single Cowboys game next season,” another fan wrote.

There is a list of candidates that the Cowboys have interviewed so far, which include Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. They were also interested in interviewing Deion Sanders for the coaching position and it looked like he was a real candidate for the job and willing to leave Colorado.

It's not certain what the Cowboys are looking for in their next head coach, but it looks like they want someone who is already familiar with their offense. Whoever the choice is, they'll have high expectations from the start, but the Cowboys still have the roster to win games, and make it to the playoffs. It'll be interesting to see who wins the job in the coming days, whether it's Schottenheimer or someone else.