In what was probably stunning news to some, the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy are heading toward a divorce, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Mike McCarthy is out as Cowboys coach. The sides couldn’t agree on length of contract and McCarthy will pursue other opportunities. He leaves Dallas with a winning record and three playoff appearances,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There had been rumors throughout the past few weeks that there was a chance that McCarthy and the Cowboys could part ways, but nothing was set in stone. Now, the Cowboys will be in the market to find a new head coach, while McCarthy will be looking for a new job.

Cowboys, Mike McCarthy part ways

There was always a chance that Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys would not come to an agreement by Jan. 14, and there were rumors that they weren't seriously talking about a contract before the deadline. McCarthy always seemed confident in returning to the Cowboys for the foreseeable future, and that's what it felt like during an interview earlier in the month.

“I have a lot invested here, and the Cowboys have a lot invested in me,” McCarthy said. “I’m definitely in a position with Jerry to move the program forward.”

Now, McCarthy will have to find a new place to coach, and it looks like the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears are the two teams that have the most interest in him. The Bears have been linked to McCarthy for weeks, and it's possible that he can be the frontrunner for the job if they really want him. McCarthy could be a major help to a Bears offense that has all the supporting pieces to be successful, and they just need a coach of his caliber to take them to the next level.