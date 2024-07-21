The Dallas Cowboys have a pair of big contract negotiations they have to deal with in the near future. Two of their top players in quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are in need of new deals, and it's safe to say they both are set for a substantial pay raise. As of right now, though, it doesn't seem like the team is close to getting either of these guys to put pen to paper.

Prescott's deal has drawn a lot of attention given his standing as a quarterback, but it doesn't sound like he's the top priority for the Cowboys front office right now. That would be Lamb, with the reason being that he could end up skipping training camp, which is precisely what the team doesn't want to have happen.

“According to a person with knowledge of the front office’s thinking, the Cowboys are putting Lamb’s contract extension talks ahead of quarterback Dak Prescott’s. Prescott is expected to be on the field next Thursday for the first training camp practice of the summer…When Lamb arrives in Southern California for work is unknown. A person with knowledge of Lamb’s thinking said a final decision hasn’t been made on whether he will continue his holdout when training camp starts.” – Calvin Watkins, The Dallas Morning News

Cowboys have a lot of work to do with both CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott

The prospect of Lamb holding out has given him a bit of leverage in his contract negotiations that Prescott doesn't have currently. After seeing a handful of other wide receivers get paid this offseason, Lamb rightfully wants a new deal, and based on his production in 2023 (135 REC, 1749 YDS, 12 TD) he should end up being one of the highest paid receivers in the game.

Prescott's deal has been in the works for a long time, and while Lamb's holdout situation makes him a priority, that doesn't mean the Cowboys are completely ignoring him. Prescott is one of the best passers in the game, and he's likely going to earn one of the biggest contracts in NFL history when he eventually signs his next deal.

Ideally, both of these guys will get extended before the start of the upcoming campaign, but right now, it seems like Dallas is going to focus on finding some common ground with Lamb. Whether they can get an extension done before training camp remains to be seen, and the situation is well worth watching over the next few days.