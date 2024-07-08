CeeDee Lamb is in the business of playing football. And the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is one of the best in the NFL. However, at his youth football camps, business gets put aside. Lamb made it clear he won’t be discussing contract questions at the camp.

“I’m not speaking about any contract negotiations, if that’s your questions,” Lamb posted on X. “You’ll get 0 answers. It’s about the kids.”

And it should be — even when it’s a player who dominated the world’s best players in 2023. With an incredible haul of 181 targets, Lamb put together Texas-sized numbers of 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Talk about a career year. That’s more like a career in a year.

Therefore, the four-year veteran naturally has the goods to demand more money.

Where do WR CeeDee Lamb and Cowboys stand with contract talks?

Lamb seeks, and should get, a lucrative long-term deal from the Cowboys. It won’t help the team’s salary-cap situation, but, yea, they have to break the bank to make Lamb happy.

Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson recently bagged a four-year, $140 million deal that made him the NFL’s highest paid receiver. The Cowboys don’t necessarily have to match that salary on an annual basis, but Lamb has to get in the $30 million per year range with Jefferson, A.J. Brown (Eagles), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions) and Tyreek Hill (Dolphins).

Without a doubt, Lamb is in that class. And the argument could be made he’s No. 2. Lamb is almost step for step with Jefferson, who is coming off an injury plagued season. And Lamb’s 2023 numbers were as good as Jefferson’s 2022 campaign.

Lamb is due close to $18 million for the 2024 season (hey, good work if you can get it) under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. But the Cowboys must rework his contract before the end of the season to avoid his pending free-agency.

Word out of Texas, according to dallasnews.com is Lamb won’t be around training camp without the proper funding. He already missed the entire offseason program. Head coach Mike McCarthy told dallasnews.com he’s not concerned how a potential holdout would affect the 25-year-old Lamb.

“I have no problems, no lack of confidence of our best being ready,” McCarthy said.