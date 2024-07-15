There has been a lot of speculation about Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams reuniting with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets, and former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason believes that the wide receiver could be trying to get out of Las Vegas, even giving a timeline for the potential move.

“The dead cap for the Raiders this year is $40 million [if they traded him],” Boomer Esiason said on WFAN. “I'm hearing that this is gonna happen – if it does happen – in late August or early September. And the cap hit for him is $25 million.”

The content that was viewed in Netflix's ‘Receiver' series showed the frustration Davante Adams dealt with throughout the 2023 season with the Raiders, connected to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and head coach Josh McDaniels. That show has led to some believing that Adams could force his way out to try to play for the Jets and play with Aaron Rodgers again. Esiason spoke on how Adams could handle the situation, if he does want out.

“I'm not sure about why it would take that long, but Davante is never going to come out publicly and say ‘I want to leave the Raiders.'” Esiason said on WFAN. “But you hear in this ‘Receiver' program, where he says ‘I gotta get out of here before I get killed.' He says that. That leads the viewer to believe that he wants out of [Vegas]. But I don't see him saying that publicly… I could se ehim saying to his agent, much like he did in Green Bay, the same type of thing.”

Rodgers fanned the flames, saying that he can't wait to play with Adams “again” at a golf outing, according to WFAN. Only time will tell if Adams truly does want out of Las Vegas, and if the Jets are able to make a move to land the star wide receiver who helped Rodgers win multiple MVP awards.

Does Davante Adams make sense for the Jets?

If the Jets were to acquire Adams in a trade with the Raiders, they would be taking on a cap hit of about $25 million, with hits of just over $44 million for 2025 and 2026. The Jets will have to feel comfortable from a cap space standpoint to take on Adams. That is the first question.

The second question is whether or not Adams makes sense to add at that price given the Jets' wide receiver depth chart.

The Jets likely feel good about their top two wide receivers in Garrett Wilson, an established star, and free agent signing Mike Williams, who is on the older side and a bit injury prone, but productive when on the field. Other options are Xavier Gipson, Allen Lazard and Malachi Corley. The top two of Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams is good, especially playing for a quarterback like Rodgers. There could be another weapon added at some point, however, and few are better than Adams.

It would make sense from a roster standpoint to get Adams, but the financial side of it might be tough, and there likely will be other receivers available around the NFL Trade Deadline.