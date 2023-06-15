DeAndre Hopkins' visit with the New England Patriots continued well into Thursday afternoon, which could be a good sign of things to come on a possible deal between the two sides.

Hopkins' visit in Foxborough with the Patriots was positive for both parties as of Thursday afternoon, according to MassLive's Mark Daniels.

The visit appeared to be positive enough for Hopkins that he shared a part of it on social media. Late Thursday afternoon, Hopkins posted a picture of him in the Patriots' locker room with Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon on his Instagram story. He captioned the picture by writing, “La familia.”

DeAndre Hopkins found Matthew Judon in the #Patriots locker room during his free agent visit today. Judon has been trying to recruit Hopkins to New England. pic.twitter.com/HudfwHbDs4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 15, 2023

Judon has been tweeting about Hopkins for much of the offseason, mentioning the All-Pro receiver in at least four tweets as it appeared he was recruiting him. But Judon downplayed those recruiting efforts on Tuesday, even joking that it wasn't him who was the one sending out those tweets.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As things appear to be going well at Gillette Stadium, Daniels wrote that “it's possible” this could be Hopkins' last visit on his free agency tour. Hopkins has only visited one other team in the process, the Tennessee Titans, who he visited on Sunday and Monday. It isn't known if Hopkins has visits with other teams scheduled.

While there appears to be positivity going around Foxborough that Hopkins could sign with the Patriots, a decision might not come until later. Hopkins could wait until closer to training camp or even after training camp to pick his next NFL home, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

The Patriots are “optimistic” they can sign DeAndre Hopkins, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.