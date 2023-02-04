The New England Patriots are entering the offseason with some clear needs, one of them being a significant upgrade at wide receiver. So when news came in that the Arizona Cardinals could be looking to trade DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, Patriots fans everywhere began daydreaming of Mac Jones finally having a top target to work with on offense.

Rumors have been circulating early on this offseason that the Patriots would make sense as a top suitor for Hopkins, but it doesn’t look like a deal here is as likely as many folks were expecting. One league insider has reportedly labeled the Patriots making a deal for Hopkins as a “long shot” due primarily to New England’s recent decision to hire Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator.

“Never say never, but it would be viewed as a pretty major surprise if the Patriots traded for Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Coach Bill Belichick has a strong affinity for Hopkins, something that was on display when the teams met in Week 14 on “Monday Night Football,” which has led to speculation the Patriots could target Hopkins in a trade this offseason. However, Hopkins fell out of favor with new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien before O’Brien traded him out of Houston in 2020. A possible reunion? Maybe, but consider it a long shot.” – Jeff Howe, The Athletic

O’Brien was the head coach of the Houston Texans that ended up trading Hopkins to the Cardinals, and their relationship has been frosty ever since. While it’s not completely being ruled out, it looks like the bad blood between these two could prevent Hopkins from being traded to New England. As a result, the Pats may want to explore other avenues they could take in an effort to add to their wide receiver corps this offseason.