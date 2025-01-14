Reports surfaced regarding Colorado football coach Deion Sanders potentially becoming the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, and Adam Schefter of ESPN appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to explain the situation further. Schefter's recount of his conversation with Sanders paints a picture of uncertainty, as both sides are early in this process.

“Last night, I spoke to Prime in the second half of the game. He called me after his dinner,” Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “And I put out basically one of the things they said, and you texted me like, ‘What does this mean?' … I could tell you this. Having spoken to him, the way that I took it was he was not interested in going to the NFL. He was not thinking of planning to go to the NFL. It might not even happen that he goes to the NFL. But because he loves and respects Jerry Jones so much, when Jerry calls, of course he's going to talk to him. And he was intrigued, to use his word. Intrigued to speak to Jerry Jones. He heaped all kinds of praise on Colorado, he's been talking to the athletic director there.”

Expand Tweet

It was certainly a report that made waves in the NFL world, although some speculated that it could happen one day. Now, we have official word that the Cowboys and Deion Sanders have discussed the head coaching opening. Schefter went further into Sanders' perspective, saying that the Colorado football coach and former Cowboys star does not know what is next in this process.

“I'm sure I could say this in the back of my mind, probably there's money involved. I don't think that's a ridiculous notion when it comes to Prime, who's been an incredible businessman throughout his entire career. But, I said to him at the end of the conversation, Pat, I said, ‘So what's next, what happens now?' And he said to me, ‘I don't know.' I said, ‘you don't know what happens next? Are you in it?' ‘I don't know.' So I think right now everything is in the beginning stages. There's no meeting planned with Jerry right now, but clearly the lines of communication are open. They're gonna be in touch.”

Schefter went on to say that Sanders and the Cowboys have to figure out what is best for them. It seems as if communication is going to happen between the two sides moving forward, but it is unknown what will come from that.