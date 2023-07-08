For the last couple of weeks, Miami Dolphins fans have been eagerly awaiting the tweet announcing Dalvin Cook's decision to sign with them. After the star running back's release from the Minnesota Vikings, Cook was linked primarily to Miami. While reports have been mostly positive over the last couple of days, it appears that the two sides have reached an impasse. As it turns out, the running back is unwilling to sign the offer given to him by the Dolphins, per Jeff Darlington on NFL Live (tweet from Dov Kleiman).

“Update: Dalvin Cook’s is ‘Not willing to accept’ the current contract offer from the #Dolphins, per @JeffDarlington. The Dolphins still have a contract offer on the table for Cook but he's hesitant to commit to their current proposal.”

Cook was released by the Vikings earlier this offseason, but it wasn't due to a decline in his production. Rather, Minnesota was simply unwilling to pay the price for the running back's production: a common theme amongst RBs this offseason. Cook immediately became the hottest commodity on the market, with teams like the Dolphins and the New England Patriots pursuing him.

The Dolphins had one of the worst ground attacks in the NFL last season, finishing 27th in rushing yards per game with 96. While a run game isn't solely predicated on the ball-carriers (offensive linemen carry equal, if not more weight), having a star in the backfield makes things a lot easier. Cook will be an immediate upgrade over the likes of Raheem Mostert for Miami.

Miami will need to move quickly if they want to secure Cook's services, though. The Patriots are making a serious play to get both DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook, messing up the Dolphins' plan in the process. As the NFL season starts to roll around, we will likely see a conclusion to this whole saga.