The NFL offseason has hit a standstill, although a few big names are still available. Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins are looking for new teams, and Cook has long been projected to the Miami Dolphins after being released by the Minnesota Vikings.

Well, the Vikings-Cook rumors picked up some steam on Thursday with an interesting post from his reps, per David Furones.

Dalvin Cook’s agency is in Miami. This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/phSsswlZQ2 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 6, 2023

Dalvin Cook heading to the Dolphins seemed like an obvious fit from Day One. Mike McDaniel loves to run the football, and the Pro Bowl RB still has a ton of production ahead of him. Moreover, he played college football at Florida State, so returning to Florida is certainly appealing for Cook.

However, the Dolphins signed second-round draft pick Cam Smith recently, who is represented by the same agency. Nonetheless, posting some eye emojis nearly a day later is something to monitor, especially with Cook still being available and making it very clear what he wants in his next NFL team.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns a season ago for the Vikings, and if he joins the Dolphins, he would instantly become the top option on the ground game. An offense that features Cook, Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Tua Tagovailoa will surely be frightening for opposing defense, especially with McDaniel's impressive play-calling at the helm.

While this could be nothing, Dolphins fans are certainly salivating at the thought of Cook wearing the teal and orange uniforms and returning to the state where he played college football for the Seminoles.