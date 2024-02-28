The Philadelphia Eagles surprised edge rusher Haason Reddick after a report surfaced on Feb. 11 that Philly was allowing the All-Pro to seek a trade. As the dust settled on the clarification that Reddick did not request the trade – rather, the Eagles are feeling out the market for him – “several teams” have expressed interest in trading for Reddick, per Josina Anderson.
Reddick is entering the final year of a three-year deal he signed with the Eagles in 2022. Considering his presence on the defensive side of the ball and the statistics he has to back it up, Reddick is underpaid compared to others at his position.
Given his track record and the fact that he is still among the NFL's elite pass-rushers, Reddick has a right to demand a long-term contract worth more than the $45 million he signed with the Eagles.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni discussed Reddick's future with the team on Tuesday.
“Haason obviously is an unbelievable player for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Roseman said, via Jimmy Kempski. “Local kid, great success story – Camden, Temple, Philly. Love having Haason. I think that anything you're trying to do, you're trying to blend obviously what you're trying to do this year and how you're going to look in the future. I think that's the hardest job.”
“I don't know how that will play out,” Sirianni said, per Tim McManus. “Obviously Haason has been awesome for us…hopefully he's an Eagle.”
It sounds like the Eagles are willing to listen to offers on Reddick but are not hard set on letting him go before the 2024 season. If Philly can net a high-end draft pick for the 29-year-old though, Roseman likely would not hesitate to say yes.
Assessing Haason Reddick's future
Shortly after the news appeared that the Eagles were allowing Reddick to look for a trade, the seven-year veteran made it clear he did not request a move away from Philly. He did however say that he understands the NFL is a business and sometimes front offices have to make tough decisions regarding high-level talent.
Reddick had his best season as a pro in 2022, his first with the Eagles. He recorded 16 sacks, 26 QB hits and led the league with five forced fumbles. He finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Although he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023, his numbers dropped across the board as he posted 11 sacks, 23 QB hits and 11 fewer tackles than he did the year before.
Roseman is one of the best GMs in football when it comes to working the salary cap. With the cap set to increase to a record high this season, Roseman has the opportunity to work some more magic as the Eagles potentially eye contract extensions for multiple players.
Reddick is probably not the top player on that extension priority list for Philly with wide receiver Devonta Smith entering the fourth year of his rookie deal. That is not to say that the Eagles won’t entertain negotiations with Reddick, but their top priority in terms of in-house moves this offseason likely involves a Smith extension.
The Eagles could very well be playing chess here instead of checkers and trade Haason Reddick in the hopes that he'll return to them via free agency next offseason. For now, the speculation continues.