Where do the Eagles go from here?

Reports surfaced on Sunday that the Philadelphia Eagles have allowed star edge rusher Haason Reddick to seek a trade. Two days later, Reddick denies that he requested a trade away from Philly and doesn’t want his time with the Eagles to come to an end.

“I would like to get an extension done here at home. At no point did I ever tell the organization I want to be traded,” Reddick said, per Jordan Schultz.

“This is home for me. I was born and raised here. Two of the most fun years playing football in my life came here. I’ve cherished being an Eagle.”

Shortly after Schultz reported the news, Reddick doubled down and cleared the air for good.

“Never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next,” Reddick said on X.

Never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next! https://t.co/KwNaAUl7HO — Haason 7 Reddick (blue check) (@Haason7Reddick) February 13, 2024

To be clear, the initial report on Sunday never mentioned Reddick requesting a trade. With Reddick insisting that he did not ask for a trade, it could be assumed that the Eagles do not want to give him an extension, or at least one at a price that Reddick might seek.

The 29-year-old has one year remaining on his current contract and has no guaranteed money left. It is unknown how much Reddick will seek in a new deal, but he has at least earned the right to negotiate one with his performance on the field over the last two seasons.

Reddick received second-team All-Pro honors in 2022 after a 16-sack season in which he led the NFL with five forced fumbles. He followed it up with 11 sacks and 23 QB hits in 2023, earning his second Pro Bowl selection.

The Eagles dished out a massive contract extension to Jalen Hurts last offseason and have several players that could eye one this year. It will be interesting to see if Haason Reddick is one of those players or if he's played his last game for Philadelphia.