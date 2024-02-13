The Philadelphia Eagles may let one of their top defenders walk.

The Philadelphia Eagles were a shade away from winning the Super Bowl last season before falling to this year's champs the Kansas City Chiefs. Now the retooling of the team's roster has begun and star defender Hasson Reddick is the talk of the town.

Recently Eagles star Fletcher Cox destroyed Deebo Samuel after the Niners' loss to Mahomes and the Chiefs. Reddick has requested a trade despite the Eagles' success and a second straight Pro Bowl campaign.

Now that the Eagles are in what appears to be a predicament, the question is why they have allowed it to happen.

Reddick Trade Situation, Explained

The website AllPHLY.com chimed in with its analysis of the situation.

“The ‘why' makes sense,” they wrote. “Reddick outperformed the contract he signed in 2022, and he’s entering the last year of his deal. He wanted a new deal last year and is in line for a new one this season. If he plays on his current deal in 2023, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be a happy employee.”

Reddick does not seem fully invested in the team according to the site's opinion.

“He remained professional — and productive — this season, but it doesn’t benefit the organization or the player to have a discontented star. So he’s likely to play on a new deal in 2024 — whether in Philadelphia or elsewhere.

“Reddick is currently No. 17 in average annual salary for edge rushers,” they added.

Josh Sweat, Darius Slay Factor Into the Eagles' Equation

The Eagles also noted that Josh Sweat, another top edge rusher, is a pending free agent.

Coach Nick Sirianni's Eagles could pay both players top dollar but it's unlikely.

Much like what happened with cornerback Darius Slay, Reddick could return, depending on the interest and offers he gets from other teams.