The New Orleans Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen in the middle of a miserable 2024 season. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi finished out the season, getting them to 5-12. Now, they are looking for a new head coach in what is described as a “low-key” search. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported that Aaron Glenn and Joe Brady are favorites in the Saints head coaching search.

“This is a coveted job among people I've spoken to recently,” Fowler reported. “Glenn and Brady both have New Orleans connectivity as former Saints staffers.”

Graziano responded, “Agreed that Glenn seems like the favorite in New Orleans. He's extremely well regarded in that building and very well known because he previously worked there.”

Fowler added that the Saints have a short list compared to their coachless counterparts. There are only seven interview requests as of Thursday. Glenn, Brady, and Mike Vrabel headline the list. Rizzi, Giants OC Mike Kafka, Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver, and Eagles OC Kellen Moore round out the list. “I expect that list to expand, but the Saints were using these seven as a launching point,” Fowler said.

One name that could be added to the list is Mike McCarthy, whose contract is expiring on Tuesday. Who is the best option for the Saints and is it an attractive job?

Who should the Saints hire as their next head coach

When the Saints hired Dennis Allen, they were trying to keep the Sean Peyton momentum going. Outside of a short sting as the Raiders head coach, he had been a successful defensive coordinator for New Orleans. Now, it is time for the team to move on and find a great head coach.

Aaron Glenn would be a solid option considering his connection to the franchise. He was an assistant for the Saints, as was Dan Campbell, before leaving for the Lions. But that could be too similar to Allen, who was a defensive coach as well. That brings in Brady, who made his name leading the 2019 LSU National Championship offense.

But the Saints have a lot bigger issues than just their head coach vacancy. They were $61.5 million over the cap this season and will not have much cap room next year. Improving a poor roster will be difficult considering their cap situation. It will be a difficult job to nail unless they find a diamond in the rough at quarterback in the NFL draft.