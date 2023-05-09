A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

An offseason visit with the New Orleans Saints last March led to a cancer diagnosis for former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau.

But even after the discovery that Foster Moreau got Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, the Saints, among other teams, remain very much interested in signing him.

“Sources: TE Foster Moreau has an offer on the table from the #Saints but Moreau is also receiving attention from other teams,” tweeted Brooke Kirchhofer of WWL-TV.

It’s great to hear that despite the cancer diagnosis, NFL teams are still showing trust in Foster Moreau’s ability to beat the disease. Although he is not yet cleared to play, Foster Moreau definitely believes he will be back on the field one day.

“It’s at stage 2, so it’s spread from the initial location. But it appears to be a slow spread and we should be able to get rid of all of it,” Moreau said during an April appearance on Good Morning America.

Moreau is also using his situation and platform to inspire and spread awareness about not taking health for granted.

“This happens to everyone all the time in every walk of life every day. So for me to have the gall to think that I could get up here and be inspirational, I don’t think that I could do that. I think that there’s children in the children’s hospital that are far more inspirational. Truthfully, I’ve had some smart people in my corner who’ve told me, ‘Look, regardless, you’re gonna get up and you’re gonna inspire millions. And that’s just a part of what God’s put on your shoulders,'”

At the moment, the Saints have Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill on top of the team’s tight end pecking order.