Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau had a deal in place with the New Orleans Saints before he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. While Moreau had to step away from the Saints and the NFL, the tight end recently received a major update.

Moreau announced that while his Hodgkin’s lymphoma is in Stage 2, it is slow spreading to where doctors expect to be able to remove it, per Good Morning America. As he goes through his recovery, Moreau is staying positive in his battle with cancer.

“There’s no other way to look at it, right? So I’m preparing for my opponent, right? Hodgkin’s lymphoma, chemotherapy, I’m preparing for being on an IV, for six, seven, eight hours,” Moreau said. “Whatever it takes, right? Because I mean, there’s no other option. There’s no option.”

“You only have a finite amount of time on this Earth,” Moreau continued. “For me, I’m gonna make it count. And right now, making it count is whuppin’ up on cancer’s butt.”

Foster Moreau spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Raiders. Over 61 games, the tight end caught 61 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns. He planned on leaving Las Vegas for New Orleans this offseason. However, in his physical with the Saints, the Hodgkin’s lymphoma was discovered.

That discovery helped save Moreau. Now he’ll focus on his recovery and beating cancer. It’s not yet known if Moreau will eventually play for the Saints. But right now, Moreau is just focused on his health.