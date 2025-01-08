Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury reportedly has had at least four teams express interest in talking with him about their head coach vacancy, according to Josina Anderson.

There are some who question whether or not Kingsbury wants to take a head coaching job in this hiring cycle with more time to reflect, given the current situation with the Commanders, according to Anderson. Kingsbury has been a key component to the success that rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has had, which understandably has teams interested in him as a head coach.

It has been an interesting few years for Kingsbury. It was an ugly ending with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, as he was fired after a disappointing finish to the season. Kingsbury's Cardinals teams were known to tail off in the second half, and now some are wondering whether that was his or Kyler Murray's fault, as the Cardinals seemingly did the same thing this year with Kingsbury out of the picture.

Kingsbury then spent some time at USC under Lincoln Riley, working with Caleb Williams as well during that time. Then, when Dan Quinn landed the head coaching job with the Commanders, he brought in Kingsbury, who was in the running for the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator job as well under Antonio Pierce. Kingsbury went with the Commanders, who had a clean route to acquiring a franchise quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That has proved to be a wise decision, as Kingsbury is building momentum toward potentially becoming a head coach in the NFL again, whether that be this year or down the line.

For now, Kingsbury is preparing for the Commanders' Wild Card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that is coming up on Sunday night. Washington will try to avenge a 37-20 loss to Tampa Bay from Week 1. Both teams have gone through a lot since then, and Daniels has grown over the course of the season as well. It will be one of the more intriguing matchups of the week, and it will be interesting to see how Daniels fares in his first playoff game in Kingsbury's offense.