The Washington Commanders have been a pleasant surprise throughout the 2024 season. Expectations for Washington headed into the season were not very high considering how many new faces there are in the organization. The Commanders exceeded all expectations and are now 11-5 heading into Week 18. They've also already locked up a place in the NFC playoffs.

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury made an embarrassing admission on Thursday. Kingsbury talked about what he called the ‘whitest mistake ever‘ that he made during the 2024 season.

Kingsbury said that for the first two months, he called Commanders WR Olamide Zaccheaus “Oz.” Eventually, Commanders WR Dyami Brown told him that he was making a mistake.

“He hates being called OZ. It's O.Z.,” Kingsbury said, per ESPN's John Keim.

“It's like the whitest mistake ever,” Kingsbury concluded.

This is an embarrassing mistake to make, especially because it happened for multiple months in a row. Thankfully, Kliff does not seem too embarrassed about it since he brought it up with reporters.

Next up for the Commanders is a Week 18 battle against the Cowboys. Washington could improve their playoff seeding with a win. Dan Quinn already confirmed that the Commanders will be playing their starters for this game.

Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury gives murky response to head coaching questions

Kliff Kingsbury may not be the offensive coordinator in Washington for long.

Kingsbury gave a mysterious answer when asked about his intentions to become a head coach again in the NFL.

“Yeah, I'm sure at some point,” Kingsbury said on Thursday when asked if he wants to be a head coach again in the future. Kingsbury then declined to comment when asked directly if he would be interviewing for head coaching jobs during the spring.

“We'll see how everything plays out,” Kingsbury continued. “But I am very happy here. This has been an awesome place and it's really helped me kind of rekindle my love the sport.”

Kingsbury was previously the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022. He went 28-37-1 as the head coach of the Cardinals over four seasons. The Cardinals only made one postseason appearance during Kingsbury's tenure, a 34-11 blowout loss against the Super Bowl-winning Rams in 2021.

Kingsbury may not have had a ton of success as a head coach in the NFL. But he did prove that he is a capable offensive mind, something that is always in style in today's pass-happy NFL. Kingsbury added more reasons for optimism during 2024 with the Commanders.

The emergence of Jayden Daniels as one of the best young QBs in the NFL is due in some small part to Kingsbury's coaching. He also designed a solid offensive scheme that capitalizes on Daniels' strengths. There are plenty of teams around the league that would love to have a coach capable of doing just that.

It will be interesting to see if Kingsbury decides to take head coaching interviews this spring.