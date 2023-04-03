As the 2023 NFL Draft draws nearer, the Carolina Panthers will be dissected daily regarding their plans for the No. 1 overall pick. It is easy to get swept up in all of the speculation, but the latest rumor about differing opinions over Bryce Young between the organization and head coach Frank Reich should actually raise some concern in Charlotte, if it’s true.

The theory has long been that Reich favors tall quarterbacks given his track record as both a coordinator and coach. Height is considered the biggest impediment to Young (5-foot-10) excelling in the NFL. Carolina’s new head coach has denied that notion, but someone reportedly close to him has said there is fire at the end of this trail of smoke.

“One longtime friend of Reich’s told me the height thing is legit with him, and though Reich hasn’t told him so, this friend would be surprised if Young were Reich’s top choice,” Peter King of NBC Sports said. The other thing I hear is several influential voices in the organization favor Young. That doesn’t mean Young will be the pick—not at all.”

King explained how deciding the future of the franchise will be a joint effort over the course of the next few weeks. Reich and new quarterbacks coach Josh McCown were brought in for a reason, so their expertise will surely be valued. McCown appears infatuated with both the Heisman winner out of Alabama and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, the two runaway favorites for the top two picks in the NFL Draft.

The Panthers have built up their offensive arsenal by adding running back Miles Sanders and wide receivers Adam Thielen and DJ Chark in free agency. Either QB prospect could benefit from that type of balanced support system in their rookie year. Now the team will have to decide who is the man best equipped to lead this new-look squad.

Fans should hope common ground is reached well before April 27. Regardless of who the No. 1 pick is, there needs to be cohesion among this franchise. Otherwise no QB will have an optimal chance at success.