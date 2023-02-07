The New York Giants have some big decisions to make this offseason with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley both being free agents. As of right now, it seems that the Giants are focusing on signing Barkley to a long-term contract, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

“The belief is the New York Giants will retain Saquon Barkley by re-signing him before free agency opens up,” Pauline said. “It’s been widely reported that the two sides are negotiating with the hopes of reaching a new deal.”

It has been reported that Barkley declined an extension worth $12 million a year during the bye week, according to Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports.

After a down year marred by injuries in 2021, Barkley had a bounce-back season in 2022 rushing for 1312 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Giants would like to keep both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, and they can use the franchise tag as a tool to keep one. However, they can only use the tag for one of them. The deadline to use the franchise tag is March 8, so the Giants have incentive to get a long-term deal with one of the two players before then. With the information we have available, it seems the Giants are trying to lock a deal in with Barkley first.

The franchise tag for running backs is estimated to be around $10.1 million, while the value for quarterbacks is estimated to be around $32.42 million in 2023, according to sportsnaut.

While Barkley declined a contract worth $12 million per year during the bye week, the franchise tag being worth less than that arguably gives the Giants leverage when negotiating a long-term contract. That could be why the team is attempting to long in a deal with Barkley first, as opposed to Jones, who arguably has leverage over the Giants due to the franchise tag value for quarterbacks.

The Giants situation is fascinating, and they have about a month to figure out solutions for both of the players they would like to keep.