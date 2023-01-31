The New York Giants have some big questions to answer with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley hitting free agency, and their teammate Darius Slayton took to Twitter to advocate for the star running back.

It started when Dan Schneier, Senior Fantasy Sports Editor for CBS Sports and host of the Big Blue Banter Giants podcast, tweeted his case for letting Saquon Barkley walk in free agency. His points include reinvesting in the offensive line, building a running game through scheme and the track record of running backs not aging well.

This is a debate Giants fans are familiar with going back to when the team selected Barkley at number two overall in 2018. Running backs are viewed as one of the least-valuable positions in football.

Schneier also mentioned that day three picks have been productive in the past, and cost less than $1 million for four years because of the way rookie contracts work in the NFL.

Darius Slayton did not like the idea of letting Barkley go, saying that “Saquon Quadriceps Barkley Sr.” could not be replaced with a day three pick.

Schneier responded claiming that he is advocating for reallocating the money to other positions, rather than expecting a day three draft pick to replicate Barkley’s production.

Speaking to the media the day after the Giants were eliminated from the playoffs, Barkley said he is not looking to reset the market.

Barkley reportedly rejected an extension worth around $12 million a year during the bye, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

The franchise tag deadline is on March 7, and if the Giants do not have a deal with Barkley by then, they could be incentivized to use it on him. The franchise tag for running backs is estimated to be $10.1 million in 2023.

That could be a good move for the Giants, but Daniel Jones is a free agent as well, and teams can only use the tag on one player.

It will be an interesting offseason for the Giants. They need to get a deal done with one of these players ahead of that March 7 deadline.