About a year ago, the New York Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract, but after poor play and suffering two significant injuries in 2023, general manager Joe Schoen is reportedly open to trading up for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, if an opportunity presents itself.
“The Giants have the No. 6 overall pick and two second rounders, they picked up one in the Leonard Williams trade mid season last year,” Jordan Raanan of ESPN said. “They can use those to potentially look at quarterback. I’ve been told by multiple sources that the Giants, if the situation presents itself correctly, the Giants would be at least seriously willing to look at the quarterback position. Who that’s going to be? We don’t know at this point, because it’s still early in the process, right. You have the combine, you have the pro day, you have visits. That’s where you get to speak and learn about the quarterbacks.”
Raanan went on to say that the Giants feel that not every quarterback is fit to play in a big market like New York. The coming weeks and months will determine whether or not Joe Schoen and the Giants would be willing to select a quarterback in the first round.
If the Giants trade up, the quarterbacks in play will likely be Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. Caleb Williams seems likely to go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, and it would take a massive haul for the Giants to pull off a deal to move up to the first spot. The second spot is likely out of question due to the division rival Washington Commanders holding that pick and likely going with a quarterback.
The third slot is held by the New England Patriots, and there have been rumblings that they could go with a veteran quarterback and trade back. In that case, the Giants could make a deal to move up to the third spot and select who is left from the trio of Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.