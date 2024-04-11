The New York Giants have been rumored to be interested in quarterbacks at the top of this year's NFL Draft, but with the team holding the No. 6 pick, it might be out of their control when it comes to landing a prospect it likes. Recent reports indicate that the Giants likely do not have a first-round quarterback in the plans as of right now.
“A high-ranking official with the team told me their draft plans are unlikely to include a first-round passer,” ESPN reports. “However, that doesn't rule out a quarterback being a target in Round 2, where the team owns pick No. 47. Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix are expected to be off the board by that point, but a small trade up on Day 2 — similar to what the Titans did last year to land Will Levis at Pick No. 33 — is possible.”
Given that the top three teams in the draft are the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, and all have a desperate need at quarterback, it makes things tougher for the Giants. The prospect the Giants and Joe Schoen like could be long gone by the time they are on the clock with the No. 6 pick. Still, that does not rule out a quarterback at that slot, in the right scenario, despite having signed Daniel Jones last offseason.
“If the right quarterback is there, the Giants wouldn't hesitate to make the move,” ESPN Giants beat reporter Jordan Raanan says. “They are aware Daniel Jones has suffered three serious injuries (twice his neck and a torn ACL) int he past three years. the only problem is New York may have to trade up with the Cardinals at No. 4 or the Chargers at No. 5 to do it with the Vikings, Raiders and Broncos also lurking for a quarterback.”
The Giants could have the most attractive offer to move up, if they decide there is a prospect available for then that is worth it. While the Vikings have two first-round picks, having the No. 6 overall pick is very desirable, and the Cardinals or Chargers would not miss out on a top wide receiver at that spot.
Regardless, the reason the Giants likely do not have a quarterback in the plans in the first round is due to the slim chance that one is available to them, more than the notion that they would not take a quarterback.
What could the Giants do at No. 6?
Let's say the quarterbacks the Giants like are off the board, and there is no prospect that is desirable enough for them to trade assets to move up. The general consensus is that they would take one of the top three wide receivers at No. 6. Those three are Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze. Harrison will likely go at No. 4 or No. 5, depending on if the Cardinals trade back, so he is a pipe dream for Joe Schoen and the Giants.
It is very possible that the Giants will have the choice between Nabers and Odunze, which would not be a bad consolation for missing on a quarterback, as these prospects are viewed very highly.
Then, it opens up the possibility for making a move for Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix, as mentioned above. Pairing Odunze with his college teammate in Penix would be a fun story, but it could make sense for the Giants to take a chance on either of those quarterback in the second round, if head coach Brian Daboll believes he can coach them up. Those prospects would also be afforded time to sit and work on things to improve on while Daniel Jones or Drew Lock start games.