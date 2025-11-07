The NFL world has been rocked by the death of Dallas Cowboys star Marshawn Kneeland, who passed away on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, and one of his NFC East rivals, New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, remembered him.

Wilson took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a message to the family of the former defensive lineman. He called Kneeland's death “a tragic loss.”

A tragic loss. Praying for Marshawn's family, friends, and teammates. Gone too soon. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/9puJ0RgXu7 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

“A tragic loss,” Wilson said. “Praying for Marshawn's family, friends, and teammates. Gone too soon [three praying hands emojis].”

Wilson only faced off against Kneeland once with the Giants. They faced in the Week 2 thriller, which the Cowboys won 40-37 in overtime. Kneeland had one tackle in the game.

Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland died on Nov. 6

Article Continues Below

The death of Kneeland took the NFL world by storm on Nov. 6. He just made the best play of the Cowboys' most recent game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown.

It was later reported that Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. However, the driver refused to stop, and this caused a pursuit by the DPS Troopers.

They had lost sight of the driver, but they would later find the vehicle abandoned. It was involved in a crash by the time they found it.

Kneeland was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the report. The investigation is “ongoing” after the Cowboys star's death.

He was in his second season with the Cowboys at the time of his passing. Kneeland was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan. In 2025, he had logged 15 solo tackles and a sack through the first nine weeks of the season.

Throughout his collegiate career, Kneeland had 148 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks. In his final year at Western Michigan, he had a career-high 57 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks.