On Sunday, the New York Giants' freefall continued with 34-24 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, dropping their record to 2-7 on the 2025 NFL season. It was a semi-decent day from Jaxson Dart and the Giants' offense, but the team found itself routinely unable to stop Mac Jones and the 49ers' offense from putting together big plays down the field.

It was the third straight loss for the Giants on the 2025 NFL season, and as the game neared its conclusion, former 2-time New York Super Bowl champion Lawrence Tynes took to X, formerly Twitter, to vent his frustration.

“Giants are reaching the unwatchable section of the season. Woof!” wrote Tynes.

It was indeed an ugly product on display for the Giants on Sunday afternoon in front of their home fans, as the team hung in their for the first quarter before the wheels quickly began to fall off from that point forward.

The result was another loss for a New York team that very nearly brought their record to 3-4 against the Denver Broncos a few weeks ago but ended up choking that game and have freefallen since.

A tough loss for the Giants

Calls for the New York Giants to fire head coach Brian Daboll and possibly other members of the staff will only grow louder in the wake of this latest defeat.

It's hard to be too hard on the Giants for Sunday's performance given the amount of injuries that the team has been dealing with of late, including an injury to running back Cam Skattebo during last week's road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Still, it's safe to say that New York fans are looking for a better product on display on a week to week basis than the one they've been getting from the Giants this year, especially as quarterback Jaxson Dart continues to struggle through some growing pains.

Next up for the Giants is a road game against the Chicago Bears on November 9 at 1:00 PM ET.